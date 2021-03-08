A Perfect Spring Break Destination for Your Family

This Living Local article was written and sponsored by DeSoto Caverns

Don’t let this Spring Break pass by without visiting one of Alabama’s most unique gems, DeSoto Caverns. Whether you are looking for a staycation or a stop on the way to or from the beach, DeSoto Caverns will be your family’s new favorite unique hot-spot. This destination features over a dozen outdoor attractions, majestic caverns complete with a laser light show on every tour, live entertainment, a craft artisan demonstration, and cafe!

DeSoto Caverns is also America’s Most Historic Caverns, so this is the perfect spot to visit for fun and education. Nature is calling you to step into a safe adventure together in peaceful wonder this Spring Break!

Buy Tickets: https://www.desotocavernspark.com/tickets