Skip to content
CBS 42
Birmingham
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
Good News
Special Reports
Crime
Finding Aniah
Politics
National
Border Report Tour
Washington-DC
Newsfeed Now
International
Weird
Trending
Remembering Cupcake
Top Stories
Winter already? Snow, deep freeze from Rockies to East Coast
Top Stories
Cholesterol levels dropping in US, but many still need care
Jingle Bell Run
Still unknown? Many have yet to form opinions on Warren
Multiple people injured in massive house explosion in West Virginia
Weather
Sports
The Battle at Bryant-Denny
Southeastern Stream Live
Local Sports
Auburn
Alabama
UAB
High School Sports
Professional Sports
The Big Game
Traffic
Real Time Traffic
Watch
Watch CBS 42 News Live
Watch CBS 42 Live Events
Getting Warmer: Heating up Alabama’s Cold Cases
Southeastern Stream Live
CBSN Live24/7
CBS Sports
What’s on CBS 42
CBS 42 Living Local
One Class at a Time
Veterans Voices
Contests
Apply for the CBS 42 One Class At A Time $1,000 Grant
CBS 42 College Football Challenge 2019
Home for the Holidays
Our Station
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work with CBS 42
Intern With CBS 42
Advertise with CBS 42
CBS 42 on Amazon’s Alexa
Search
Search
Search
CBS 42 Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes
Trending Stories
‘Baby Trump stabber’ GoFundMe contributors to be refunded, organizer says
Tuscaloosa man who slashed ‘Baby Trump’ raises over $31K online for legal bills
Multiple people injured in massive house explosion in West Virginia
BPD: Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney still missing; $25K reward offered
Chick-fil-A to offer free sandwiches to military personnel for Veteran’s Day
CBS 42 Community Events
Jingle Bell Run
More CBS 42 Community Events