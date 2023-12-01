One Class at a Time presented by Chick-fil-A of Birmingham.

For 21 years, CBS 42 has been proud to present local teachers with $1,000 grants through its One Class at a Time program, honoring the educators who work tirelessly to make a positive impact on the children of Central Alabama.

This week, CBS 42 is honoring Kathy West, a Pre-K teacher at Wellborn Elementary School in Anniston, Ala.

Surprised in her classroom by CBS 42 Meteorologist, Alex Puckett, along with Chick-fil-A of Birmingham representatives, West was excited to receive the $1,000 grant which she says will help provide necessary classroom supplies for her students.

Kathy West with her Pre-K students.

“We are always in need of paint, playdough, crayons and paper for the kids to use in the art center,” said West, “We use a lot of those things in Pre-K, so the students go through them really quickly.”

West went on to explain that, being a Title 1 school, many students depend on their teachers for supplies, but seeing as Wellborn’s Pre-K classes do not receive the same level of funding as its K-6 classes, it can be difficult to aggregate the funds needed for said supplies.

Kathy West with her Pre-K students.

“Our funding varies, and so we don’t always get the same amount [of funding as other classrooms], so this is very helpful,” said West of her One Class win.

With $1,000 now at her disposal, there’s no doubt that the Pre-K students at Wellborn Elementary will get all the necessary learning and craft supplies they need for the rest of the year.

To nominate a local teacher for CBS 42’s One Class at a Time grant, apply here.