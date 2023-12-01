One Class at a Time presented by Chick-fil-A of Birmingham.
For 21 years, CBS 42 has been proud to present local teachers with $1,000 grants through its One Class at a Time program, honoring the educators who work tirelessly to make a positive impact on the children of Central Alabama.
This week, CBS 42 is honoring Kathy West, a Pre-K teacher at Wellborn Elementary School in Anniston, Ala.
Surprised in her classroom by CBS 42 Meteorologist, Alex Puckett, along with Chick-fil-A of Birmingham representatives, West was excited to receive the $1,000 grant which she says will help provide necessary classroom supplies for her students.
“We are always in need of paint, playdough, crayons and paper for the kids to use in the art center,” said West, “We use a lot of those things in Pre-K, so the students go through them really quickly.”
West went on to explain that, being a Title 1 school, many students depend on their teachers for supplies, but seeing as Wellborn’s Pre-K classes do not receive the same level of funding as its K-6 classes, it can be difficult to aggregate the funds needed for said supplies.
“Our funding varies, and so we don’t always get the same amount [of funding as other classrooms], so this is very helpful,” said West of her One Class win.
With $1,000 now at her disposal, there’s no doubt that the Pre-K students at Wellborn Elementary will get all the necessary learning and craft supplies they need for the rest of the year.
To nominate a local teacher for CBS 42’s One Class at a Time grant, apply here.