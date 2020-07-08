Virtual Race Series Encourages Individuals To Get Active and Increase Funding for Autism Services

Statewide – One in 54 individuals is affected by autism spectrum disorder – The Autism Society of Alabama created the Run In 54, a virtual race challenge so that anyone, anywhere can

participate in support of friends, family and others who face challenges associated with ASD.

The Run in 54 is a 3-part virtual race series (Rocket Ride, Steel Run and Coast Cruise) consisting of 18 miles each during July, August and September. Participants can register for one series ($20) or choose all 3 ($50)!

Registration includes a virtual bib and a finisher medal for each race plus a BONUS 4th medal for completing all 3 virtual runs during the allotted time frame. Participants are encouraged to connect with others through social media and help cheer on others completing their own race. Click here to register. This event runs from July through September 30, 2020.

“The exciting part about this virtual event series is, it encourages individuals who have never taken part in a “race” and makes it adaptable to all. The idea that you can “race at your own pace” means if you prefer different modes of movement including biking, swimming or even rowing, it is doable. said Jenny Morris, Development and Marketing Coordinator for the Autism Society of Alabama.

Executive Director, Melanie Jones explained, “Though funding is down significantly for many programs and services due to the pandemic, we believe the Run in 54 will create an opportunity for those around the state to get engaged and rally together for a fun activity while increasing continued opportunities for autism families in Alabama.”

This event benefits the programs and services provided by the Autism Society of Alabama. The organization continues to navigate this pandemic and alter its steps to meet the needs of autism families in the state looking for resources to connect, grow and learn. For more information click the link. https://autismsocietyal.wixsite.com/runin54