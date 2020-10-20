Run/Walk virtually with CBS 42 and the Autism Society of Alabama

CBS 42 is proud to partner with the Autism Society of Alabama for this year’s Monster Dash Virtual 5K/Walk.

With 1 in 54 individuals diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, the Monster Dash Virtual 5K is for anyone anywhere to join in and help support friends, family and others who face challenges associated with autism spectrum disorder.

The virtual race can be run from any location. All miles logged will be documented through RunSignup using various apps such as Fitbit, Apple Watch, Strava, Nike Run or any other apps. Just click on the “RESULTS” tab in the menu above to log your miles.

Your participation helps benefit services provided by the Austin Society of Alabama. Programs such as family camps, Sibshops, Care Binders and education and safety recourses.

For more information and how to register today, click here!

