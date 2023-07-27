BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — You can enjoy a night out and help Big Brothers Big Sisters as they celebrate 50 years of service. For their annual fundraiser, Big Brothers Big Sisters will host “A Night of Big Stars” on August 5 at The Club.

The presenting sponsor for this years fundraiser is Betsy Bugg Holloway and Jeannie Bugg Walston. Individual tickets for the event cost $150 a piece and include a meal, seat for the show and the ability to partake in silent and live auctions.

Doors will open at 6 p.m at The Club. All proceeds will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters. For more information on the event, go to www.anightofbigstars.com.