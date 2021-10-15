Join CBS 42 and Down Syndrome Alabama for the STEP UP for Down Syndrome Walk

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 is proud to partner with Down Syndrome Alabama to help celebrate and support Down Syndrome Awareness in the month of October.

This month is extremely important in the mission of Down Syndrome Alabama which is to provide lifelong awareness, acceptance and advocacy for individuals with Down Syndrome.

DSA here in the Birmingham area will be joined by additional DSA’s in our area including the West Alabama Satellite (Tuscaloosa) and the DSA Auburn/Opelika Satellite. All three walks will be help on the same day. All attendees will be surrounded by entertainment, music, games and kid-friendly activities throughout the event.

Join CBS 42 and Down Syndrome Alabama for their annual STEP UP for Down Syndrome Walk on Sunday, Oct. 24.

For more information and how to register, click here.