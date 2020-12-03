Join CBS 42 and Big Brothers Big Sisters for ‘The Big Night In’

A livestream of “The Big Night In” will be available within this story at approximately 7:30 p.m.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Thursday night, join us for a show filled with live performances, live and silent auctions, and the hope of continuing the Big Brothers Big Sisters mission of creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth.

Watch live as CBS 42’s Jack Royer helps present this once-in-a-lifetime event. For information on how to participate in the auctions, click here.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is the nation’s largest donor and volunteer supported mentoring network. For more than 100 years, this program has operated under the belief that inherent in every child is the ability to succeed and thrive in life. Their work has been able to positively impact children and adults in communities across the nation.