IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Irondale will be hosting a holiday blood drive in partnership with the Irondale Police Department and LifeSouth on December 13.

Two donation buses will be on site at Irondale City Hall on 20th Street South from 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Donors can register in advance here.

“We had a wonderful time celebrating at Irondale’s Christmas Night of Lights Parade and Tree

Lighting, and now it’s time to give back,” said Mayor James D. Stewart, Jr.