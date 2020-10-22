Hydrocephalus: Raising awareness for water on the brain

The Hydrocephalus Association (HA) is the largest non-profit organization dedicated solely to fighting hydrocephalus, also known as “water on the brain.” This condition is defined as a build-up of excess cerebrospinal fluid in the brain’s deep cavities. Brain damage can result from the additional pressure from the fluid.

This life-threatening condition that can affect anyone at any age. There is no prevention and no cure. The only treatment is brain surgery. But there is good news. If you or someone you love is affected by hydrocephalus, the Hydrocephalus Association offers support.

The Hydrocephalus Association provides resources, education, and advocacy for people with this condition, their families, and the medical professionals who work with them. A major fundraiser for hydrocephalus research in the U.S., the Hydrocephalus Association aims to promote a cure for hydrocephalus and improve the lives of those affected by the condition.

Join CBS 42 in this fight. Help raise awareness and funds for critical research in finding a cure. Much of this research is being done right here at Children’s of Alabama. Click here to help give back.

