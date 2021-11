Oakland Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) high fives a fan at the Alameda County Community Food Bank Mobile Pantry to sort and distribute food to low-income families at Ashland Village Apartments, Tuesday, November 19, 2019, in San Leandro, Calif.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Nov. 30 will mark 2021’s Giving Tuesday, a day dedicated to caring for those around us.

Some ways you can participate include volunteering with organizations like United Way of Central Alabama and donating to local food banks like the Grace Klein Community bank, which told CBS 42 supply chain issues are increasing its need for donations.

To learn more about how you can participate in Giving Tuesday, click here.