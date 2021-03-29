Help those impacted by Alabama’s deadly tornadoes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 is proud to partner with the American Red Cross to help raise funds and goods for those impacted by the deadly tornadoes that hit Central Alabama in March.

March has been destructive for so many in Central Alabama. Severe weather brought sporadic tornadoes into our area overnight on March 17. As day broke, many homes were destroyed, leaving hundreds homeless. A week later, a second round of tornadoes and severe weather impacted many communities across Central Alabama.

Your donation will help people whose lives have been upended by these deadly storms. Your gift will not only help with immediate needs like food and shelter, but it will also put people on the road to recovery and guide communities as they better prepare for disasters.

