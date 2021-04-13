‘Glow on the Green’ golf fundraiser hosted by CBS 42, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — Drive for show and putt to raise some dough! Join CBS 42 and the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Birmingham on April 30 for the 7th annual “Glow on the Green” golf fundraiser

This one-of-a-kind event that features 18 holes of golf at Highland Park Golf Course. What makes this special? Nine holes are played during the afternoon, followed by a break for dinner and fun. Then, teams finish with nine holes played as the sun sets over Birmingham. All proceeds go to supporting the future of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Birmingham.

For more information on the history of Big Brothers Big Sisters, head to BBBS to hear their story and how to donate today. Sponsorship and team entry’s are still available. Click to join up today!