BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, members of the CBS 42 family celebrated Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring by giving back to the community.

Friday marked the twenty-sixth year of CBS 42’s parent company, Nexstar, and each year the company encouraging news stations across the country to help local organizations through community service.

CBS 42 members served at multiple organizations Friday including Greater Birmingham Humane Society, Glen Iris Elementary, Christian Service Mission and Royal Divinity Ministry.