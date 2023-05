PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT) — A food pantry in Walker County is in need of help due to increased demand.

The community fridge program at Jubilee House in Parrish is open 24/7 for anyone in need of food. Organizers say the fridge has been emptying faster than ever after a program providing additional SNAP benefits during the pandemic came to an end.

Find out ways you can help by visiting Jubilee House’s official website.