Tuscaloosa organizations work together to feed families over holiday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — DCH Regional Medical Center and other agencies are working together this week to make sure families get a good meal for the Christmas holiday. DCH is filling 400 boxes full of food for the annual box food drive.

Dr. Wendi Parminter is the DCH volunteer services director.

“We are completely blessed with all of our employee’s love the ability to give back to our community to help them who can’t help themselves. To be able to feed more than 350 families is amazing,” she said.

DCH is working with local churches and other local agencies including the West Alabama Food Bank, One Place, emergency services, and Turning Point to feed at least 400 families. Parminter says each box is full of goodies.

“So in each box, there is a preparation for your traditional Christmas or holiday meal. We have stuffing, fruit, cornbread, casserole, canned Yams and some peppermint.”

DCH is planning to give away the meals Friday or Monday.