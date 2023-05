BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Saturday you can participate in the country’s largest one-day food drive.

The National Association of Letter Carriers will hold its annual ‘Stamp out Hunger’ food drive. All you have to leave a bag of non-perishable foods next to your mailbox before your mail is delivered on Saturday. The postal service says that throughout the week, donations will benefit the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.

You can learn more by watching the video player above.