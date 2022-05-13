BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The United States Postal Service and the National Association of Letter Carriers will hold the 30th annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive on May 14.

To participate, all you have to do is leave non-perishable food items in a sturdy bag next to your mailbox before delivery on Saturday.

Derrick Mason with USPS said the pandemic is leading to an even bigger need.

“One can, one bag of beans, you just don’t know how much that means to somebody else. It’s small to you, but to somebody else, it’s huge,” Mason said.

Additionally, Mason said if you miss pickup on Saturday you can put your donations back out on Monday.