BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 and our parent company Nexstar Media Group are highlighting efforts to end hunger in central Alabama.

Samford University is working to help students dealing with food insecurity. The Samford Pantry opened on campus last October.

April Robinson, Samford’s assistant vice president of student development and support, said they realized there was a need after conducting a survey. Robinson said it has served dozens of students.

“It’s been a real delight to be able to show up for students who are in those hard places and make sure that they’ve got what they need,” Robinson said. “We’re sort of a bridge in those gaps that come up because of unexpected circumstances.”

The Samford Pantry is located in room 126 of the Health and Wellness Center. That’s on the first floor of the Beeson Alumni Center.