BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — Moose Tracks is coming to Birmingham with the 10,000 Scoop Challenge on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Linn Park.

According to the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, Moose Tracks and Mayfield Dairy Farms are partnering up to serve 10,000 scoops of free Original Moose Tracks ice cream. This will be a citywide ice cream social that is working to benefit the Community Food Band of Central Alabama.

Moose Tracks will donate $1 for every scoop eaten with a goal of raising $10,000 for the Community Food Band of Central America. For more information, visit its Facebook page.