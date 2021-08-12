Mobile Market bringing grocery store on wheels to Birmingham food deserts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — While it can be easy for some to get food from their local grocery for granted, others living in Birmingham food deserts like the Kingston neighborhood don’t have that luxury.

The Live HealthSmart Alabama Mobile Market is making these folks trips to the grocery store that much easier.

“It’s just excellent to have – to walk out of your house and have a mobile market right here,” said Angela Arrington, manager of the Mobile Market said.

For neighborhoods like Fountain Heights and Kingston, the Mobile Market saves residents money, time and effort.

“A lot of people in some areas don’t have transportation,” she said. “They have to find transportation to get to food.”

Which, of course, not everybody has readily available. The food the grocery store on the go offers is top quality.

Produce available in the Mobile Market is the same produce one can find at the Farmers Market.

“I’m here definitely for the fruit,” Brandon Watson, an Eastlake resident said.

“All of our produce comes from local farmers,” Arrington said. “I run a farmers market on Saturdays in east lake and those farmers are helping us provide the produce we have here.”

Arrington said managing the mobile market has been eye-opening.

The full Mobile Market neighborhood schedule up to September 30 is above.

[I wasn’t] not realizing the lack of access,” Arrington said. “Food is not a privilege. Food should be a basic right.”