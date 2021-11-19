Grace Klein Community preparing for an uptick in food needs this holiday season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Some foodbanks in Birmingham are feeling the effects of the nationwide supply chain issues. The Grace Klein Community places weekly orders for their food drives and some items come up short.

Food drive organizers tell us they’ve mainly had shortages of canned good items and they turn to their partners and volunteers for help to fill in the gap of the missing items.

The Grace Klein Community food drives typically hand out around 200 food boxes a day. This is an uptick from just the summer months where they were serving 100 boxes a day.

To make sure each box has what it needs, the non-profit turns to the 80 different food donation barrels placed throughout the community, to fill in the gap from supply shortages.

“We fill it in with the barrels the food rescue that comes in from organizations that we reach out to and say wow our shelves are empty you all put your hands together drop to your knees and pray,” Carla Phillips, a volunteer and serve team coordinator at Grace Klein Community said.

“Then next thing you know people are dropping food off left and right. We tell people to clean your pantry out we all have food we don’t eat so clean your pantry out and donate.”

Supply chain shortages are not the only hurdle the non-profit is battling this holiday season they are also impacted by the rising food cost. Another hurdle they’ve had to overcome and the community and their partners to help keep the shelves stocked.

For those who are in need of food the Grace Klein Community is giving out free healthy food boxes and COVID vaccines will be available for children and adults.

Families go to the parking lot of the Jefferson County Family Court on 2nd Court North in Birmingham beginning at 12 p.m. Food box distribution will begin at 2 p.m. and go until 4 p.m.