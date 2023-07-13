BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS42 and our parent company Nexstar Media Group are highlighting efforts to end hunger in central Alabama.

The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is welcoming a large donation of fresh produce. On Wednesday, the food bank received over 21,000 pounds of watermelon from Davis Farms in Prattville. It said the donation will help it give out nutritious food to those facing food insecurity.

“One in five people in central Alabama are food insecure,” said Ginger Pegues of the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama. “So it’s so wonderful when we get seasonal items, like this fresh, beautiful watermelon. It really adds nutrition to that diet, and it helps us all to thrive better.”

If you are in need of food, the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama has a food finder on its website.