TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 and our parent company Nexstar Media Group are highlighting efforts to end hunger across central Alabama.

Shipt is helping students at the University of Alabama who experience food insecurity. Shipt visited UA’s campus during early move-in to launch its new student membership program.

During the visit, it made a donation to the UA food pantry. $5,000 in credits were donated to support students in need.

“We know that one in three college students faces food insecurity,” said Shipt Content Production Manager Lauren Collins. “So Shipt is partnering with local food banks here in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to ensure college students have access to the food that they need to live happy and healthy lives, so they can make the best out of their college career.”

During Shipt’s tour of the Alabama campus, members of its public relations team used their “Shopper Chopper” to get around and meet students.