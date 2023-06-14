BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 and our parent company Nexstar Media Group are highlighting efforts to end hunger in central Alabama.

We’re highlighting a Bessemer-based ministry on a mission to feed its community.

Ministries of Deliverance has been providing free groceries for 200 to 300 people a week for the last 12 years. Lately, they said their food donations have been needed more than ever.

“We just want people to come out,” said Wade Shields, director of the food bank at Ministries of Deliverance. “I mean, we serve until it’s gone, and it comes plentiful. Because once you give, it comes back to you.”

“A lot of times when I get these groceries, I pass it on to the elderly,” community member Kenneth Tyree said. “Because it’s more than I can use, and they can’t get out here.”

They said they are so grateful for the support and the recognition that helps keep them going.