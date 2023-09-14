BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — September is Hunger Action Month, and CBS 42 and our parent company Nexstar Media Group are highlighting efforts to end hunger.

Hunger Action Month is an effort from Feeding America to raise awareness of hunger and inspire others to help. Nicole Williams with the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama said 250,000 people in central Alabama experience food insecurity. Williams said they help people every day, and now they’re preparing for the holiday season.

“As we move into the holiday season, there are lots of needs,” Williams said. “There are many ways that you can get involved. We love for people to come and volunteer and help us food boxes and sort food. We love for people to make food drives and make donations, so that we can make sure that we’re getting lots of food out during the holidays.”