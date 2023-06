BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 and our parent company Nexstar Media are highlighting efforts to end hunger in central Alabama.

A local hospital system is giving families a healthy breakfast this summer. Brookwood Baptist Health is holding its ‘Healthy over Hungry’ cereal drive this week. You can drop off healthy, whole grain cereals to any of Brookwood’s hospitals through Monday.

The drive will benefit the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.