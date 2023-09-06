BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 and our parent company Nexstar Media Group are highlighting efforts to end hunger in central Alabama.

This month, you can clear library fines and help neighbors in need in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Library Cooperative is holding its Food for Fines food drive this month.

Each item of canned or boxed food donated will take a dollar off your fine, up to $10 per library card. You can take donations to any library in the system through the end of the month.

The food will be donated to the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.