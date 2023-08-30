BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 and our parent company Nexstar Media Group are highlighting efforts to end hunger in central Alabama.

Experts at UAB said there are ways to find healthier options while cutting costs. UAB Assistant Professor and Director of the Dietitian Education Program Dr. Lizzy Davis suggests buying canned and frozen produce, which can last longer and help reduce food waste. If you would prefer fresh produce, buying seasonally can lead to savings.

“For the fall time in Alabama, some fruits and vegetables that we should be specifically be focused on purchasing are peaches, watermelon, cantaloupe, bell peppers and butterbeans,” Davis said. “You can easily find those lists online for seasons, but that’s what we should be focused on right now during the fall time.”

Davis said Alaskan salmon, tuna and halibut are in-season fish to consider.