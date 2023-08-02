BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 and our parent company Nexstar Media Group are highlighting efforts to end hunger in central Alabama.

The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is hosting volunteers this week. That includes the accounting firm KPMG. Dozens of volunteers helped sort and pack food for its annual community impact day. Officials with the food bank said volunteers are vital for their efforts to serve 12 counties.

“We’re thrilled to have volunteers help us do our work and serve our mission every day,” said Community Food Bank of Central Alabama CEO Nicole WIlliams. “Again, we couldn’t do it without the great volunteers. We do hope the people who come in for a volunteer shift have a great feeling of giving back.”

The food bank hosts two shifts of volunteers each day.