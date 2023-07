BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 and our parent company Nexstar Media Group are highlighting efforts to end hunger.

In Bessemer, Ministries of Deliverance gives out food once a week. Ministries of Deliverance hands out free food every Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Organizers said the demand has grown lately, and they are helping an additional 30 to 40 families.