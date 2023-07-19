BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 and our parent company Nexstar Media Group are highlighting efforts to end hunger in central Alabama.

America’s First Federal Credit Union is hosting its annual Feeding Families Across America Food Drive. You can make food or monetary donations at all 21 branches. They’re accepting non-perishable food items like canned tuna and chicken, cereal, canned fruits and vegetables and more. The donations will benefit the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.

“We’re just excited about that,” said AmFirst Community Development Specialist Chris Thomas. “To allow our community members of the credit union to come together for a one cause to help fight food insecurity in central Alabama and in the servicing area.”

Last year’s drive raised more than $25,000 and 22,000 pounds of food. You can donate through July 31.