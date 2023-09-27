BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 and our parent company Nexstar Media Group are highlighting efforts to end hunger.

Dollar General is partnering with Feeding America to provide food to people in need. Those donations are being felt locally through the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama. Nicole Williams, the CEO of the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, said these partnerships are vital in serving its 12-county area, especially during Hunger Action Month.

“This year, we’ve already received over 70,000 pounds of food and products donated from Dollar General, so we’re very grateful,” Williams said.