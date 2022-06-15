BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama announced the start of their summer meals program Monday.

The program provides lunches and snacks to children ages 18 and under while school is not in session. The meals are all served for free.

“At the Food Bank, our goal is to serve as many children as we can during the summer and provide them the nutrition that they need,” said Nicole Williams, interim Executive Director at the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.

The program takes place Monday through Friday through August 5. Click here to find a pickup site near you.

According to the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, one in four children in Jefferson County face food insecurity.