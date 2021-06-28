CBS 42 introduces Feeding Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 has set out to put a spotlight on food insecurity in Alabama. Currently, one in six people face hunger, one in five of them are children. CBS 42s hope is that through awareness, resources, stories and more, Alabamians will be able to get the proper nutrition they and their families need to survive.

These stories will spotlight charitable organizations making a difference right now for those affected. In addition, spotlighting added resources and on-going volunteer efforts to keep the mission alive and in the forefront.