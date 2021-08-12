Birmingham Police Department hosting weekend food giveaway amid COVID-19 spike

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light just how many Americans don’t have access to food.

BPD planned a food giveaway for the area this Saturday, August 14.

The Birmingham Police Department has seen that number rise in their own backyard. They saw another way to protect the community this weekend: a food giveaway.

“Homelessness, people not being able to work, kids going back to school and supplying the needs they may not have during the pandemic…,” Ofc. Lavanna Williams with BPD’s Outreach and Education said.

These are all various reasons the BPD is planning a food giveaway for the area this Saturday at the corner of 1st Avenue north and 17th Street.

BPD will be giving away enough meals for 500 families, according to Officer Williams.

“It’s for the community whoever is in need,” she said. “We’re trying to provide food for at least 500 families.”

Items given away will include items like produce, canned goods and bread. BPD is getting help from their partners in the giveaway Walmart, Milo’s and Church of the Highlands.

“We try to do them as much as possible – during the holidays, a pandemic,” Williams said. “Just when people are most in need. We have kids coming through who like to see the police, music and just a community event to have a good time and come get food.”