BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is welcoming a new grocery store to Five Points West.

On Wednesday, Mayor Randall Woodfin and other city officials cut the ribbon on a new Food Giant on Bessemer road in the neighborhood, known as a “food desert” for its scarcity of available healthy food options. The last grocery store in the area closed nearly 10 years ago.

Woodfin said this will help people living in the area.

“The Five Points West community deserves healthy food just like any other community in the city of Birmingham,” Woodfin said. “The Five Points West community shouldn’t have to leave their area of town to get healthy food, get fresh fruits and vegetables, good meat. They have this opportunity presented by this Food Giant today.”

Woodfin is calling on grocers to consider opening stores in other neighborhoods that lack access to healthy food options.