BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham will host a food collection drive from November 2-4 at Boutwell Auditorium.

According to the city, food items will be collected for holiday boxes to be given to residents in need. Donations will be accepted from 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. each day.

The Boutwell Auditorium is located at 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd.

Canned good donations are preferred and those interested in donating are asked not to bring any glass items.

The following list of needed items was provided: