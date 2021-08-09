Backpack Buddies working to provide food to kids in need in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Every week over 1,000 students find a weekend meal at one of 38 different spots where Backpack Buddies is setup to help.

Since 2010, Backpack Buddies has given food to kids in need in Shelby County to help fill the gaps on weekends when some children might not have enough nutritious food. They do it thanks to financial donations, food contributions and through grants.

“We provide a buddy food bag, among other things, for the school counselor and they administer the bags privately to the kids that they’ve assessed to be food insecure,” Stephanie Grissom, with Backpack Buddies, said.

Across the country, one in six children are food insecure. That means they don’t always know here their next bite to eat will come from, and for Stephanie Grissom filling that need is a personal mission.

“When I was young growing up, I was one of six. We didn’t have a lot, and I was on food stamps at different times and definitely needed assistance, and I know how it feels. So, we’re really trying to protect dignity at all costs,” Grissom said.

Find out how you can help Backpack Buddies in full report above.