BIRMIONGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is hosting a Volunteer Appreciation Week from April 17-21.

“At the Community Food Bank, we’re fortunate to have so many individuals, corporate groups and service organizations giving time and energy in our warehouse each weekday,” said Nicole Williams, Chief Executive Officer at the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.

Volunteer shifts take place at the food bank warehouse Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.- 11:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.

The Food Bank also seeks volunteers for its Mobile Pantry distributions, which take place at varied dates, times and locations throughout its 12-county footprint.

According to the food bank, they hosted 8,235 volunteers for a total of 19,337 volunteer hours in 2022. For more information on volunteer opportunities at the CFB, visit www.feedingal.org/volunteer.