Central Alabama helps raise over $122k during ‘Together Strong’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — The deadly tornadoes that swept through Central Alabama impacted so many lives, but you stepped up to help.

On Wednesday, CBS 42 and the American Red Cross partnered up for a day of giving where Alabamians could donate to those in need. With efforts from our 1-800 call center to our donation site and more, you helped raise over $122,000 for tornado victims.

“CBS 42 is grateful to everyone who participated in ‘CBS 42: Together Strong’ in support of our neighbors impacted by the recent tornados,” WIAT CBS 42 Vice President and General Manager Jimmy Cromwell said. “As a local broadcaster, in partnership with the Red Cross Alabama and Mississippi Region, and our corporate partners including Regions, Mapco, and Wells Fargo, CBS 42 was able to respond to the needs of those families in our area.”

This partnership between the American Red Cross and CBS 42 allowed for your voice to be heard and heart to be felt. Through the “Together Strong” campaign, the American Red Cross call center was taking your donations throughout the day. Along with this, CBS 42’s donation portal made giving back easy, with one-time or monthly giving. Corporate partners also stepped up in force to help give back. Regions, Mapco, and Wells Fargo all immediately sent funds to those who need it most. In total, $122, 236 was raised for victims and their families.

“On behalf of the American Red Cross, thank you to everyone who opened their hearts and gave to support relief efforts,” said Annette Rowland, communications director for the American Red Cross Alabama and Mississippi Region. “There are some real needs in our community and your donations are what allow us meet those needs in a broad way. Your donations make a difference in the lives of people who are starting to recover and rebuild.”

You can always give back at any time by heading to the American Red Cross and continue to help our fellow neighbors.

Thank you, Central Alabama.