CBS 42’s Holiday Toy Drive makes giving back easy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This year has been difficult on us all. The challenges faced in 2020 have impacted families and children across our nation and right here in Central Alabama. It’s about time we all had something to smile about.
Help bring joy to a child this season by donating to this year’s Holiday Toy Drive, hosted by CBS 42 with YouthFirst and America’s First Federal Credit Union.
It’s simple. Just drop off a new, unwrapped toy to any America’s First Federal Credit Union from now until Dec. 4. Click here to find an America’s First branch location near you.
Below are toy suggestions for children between the ages of one and 10 years old.
Ages 1-3
- Learning toys
- Building blocks (no legos)
- Soft basketball
- Rubber fire trucks
- Sing along toys
- Music toys
- Tricycles
- Wagons
Ages 4-5
- Educational toys
- Baby dolls
- Barbie dolls
- Barbie cars
- Tea set
- Bowling set
- Action figures
- Junior skates
- Learning tablet
- Cars/trucks
- Bikes
Ages 6-7
- Easy Bake Oven
- Toy instruments
- Junior skates
- Baby dolls
- Slime
- Remote controlled cars
- Wrestling toys
- Action figures
- Hot wheel track set
- Race car track
- Bikes
Ages 8-10
- Watches
- Bikes
- Board games
- Headphones
- Slime
- Wrestling belts
- Headphone and ear phones
- Handheld game consoles
- Tablets
- Sport theme items (NFL& NBA)
- Telescope and science stem items
- Legos
- Skateboard
