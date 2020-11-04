CBS 42’s Holiday Toy Drive makes giving back easy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This year has been difficult on us all. The challenges faced in 2020 have impacted families and children across our nation and right here in Central Alabama. It’s about time we all had something to smile about.

Help bring joy to a child this season by donating to this year’s Holiday Toy Drive, hosted by CBS 42 with YouthFirst and America’s First Federal Credit Union.

It’s simple. Just drop off a new, unwrapped toy to any America’s First Federal Credit Union from now until Dec. 4. Click here to find an America’s First branch location near you.

Below are toy suggestions for children between the ages of one and 10 years old.

Ages 1-3

Learning toys

Building blocks (no legos)

Soft basketball

Rubber fire trucks

Sing along toys

Music toys

Tricycles

Wagons

Ages 4-5

Educational toys

Baby dolls

Barbie dolls

Barbie cars

Tea set

Bowling set

Action figures

Junior skates

Learning tablet

Cars/trucks

Bikes

Ages 6-7

Easy Bake Oven

Toy instruments

Junior skates

Baby dolls

Slime

Remote controlled cars

Wrestling toys

Action figures

Hot wheel track set

Race car track

Bikes

Ages 8-10

Watches

Bikes

Board games

Headphones

Slime

Wrestling belts

Headphone and ear phones

Handheld game consoles

Tablets

Sport theme items (NFL& NBA)

Telescope and science stem items

Legos

Skateboard

