CBS 42 partnering with United Way of Central Alabama for tornado relief

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — While on the ground for just a couple of minutes, last week’s storms devastated parts of Fultondale and Center Point. An EF-3 tornado forced hundreds out of their homes, many of which were destroyed.

Together with United Way of Central Alabama, CBS 42 is helping to give back and help those impacted by this disastrous event. There are many ways in which you can donate your time, goods, and funds to people who were directly impacted.

Here’s how to get involved:

211 Information and Referral Center: Through the years, the center has become information central on how to give and get help as well as providing a caring voice. The center is guided by information received as a member of emergency management task forces.

Volunteer: During these events, volunteer efforts are needed the most. Anyone who wants to participate in this effort can sign up at the INVOLVE volunteer site.

Donations: United Way of Central Alabama has always played a unique role in the final phases of recovery with funds donated for that purpose. The group assists with longterm recovery; excessive financial burdens faced by victims, such as medical expenses; insurance copays; utility assistance; and other unmet needs. Click here to donate funds or text TORNADO to 62644.

For additional resources and questions on where and how to best give back, click here.

CBS 42 is dedicated to our community. Join us, and together with The United Way of Central Alabama, we can help our neighbors rebuild.