CBS 42 Is United For United Way

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on Central Alabamians and the resources they rely on. Programs that provide food, shelter and basic needs for our community need our help to continue operating.

CBS 42 is proud to team up with the United Way of Central Alabama on Sept. 30 for a day of giving. We will be helping to raise funds and awareness for the more than 100 United Way agencies that bolster our community’s financial stability, educational resources, and health.

For more information on how to give back and make a difference, visit the United Way of Central Alabama’s website or text “United” to 62644.

Then, join CBS 42 News all day on Wednesday, Sept. 30 for a day of giving as we showcase the amazing programs helping Central Alabamians.

When you give to United Way, you give hope to those who need it most.

