BIRMINGHAM, Ala, (WIAT) — This month, CBS 42 brought you a new series called Birmingham Forward, taking a look at what’s on the horizon for the Magic City. You brought requests and questions to the table, and we found some answers.

From entertainment to transportation and economic opportunity, our community has quite the imagination for what Birmingham could bring in and offer down the road.

CBS 42 took to social media asking what you want to see in our city. You told us you wanted to see new entertainment options like a jazz and blues festival along with more concerts.

The future of transportation is also a hot topic. Community members commented they would like to see everything from road improvements to new forms of transportation.

Comments requested repaving and added lanes on our interstates. More bus pick up and drop off locations is also on the list with some bringing up a high-speed train to Georgia.

These are all requests city leaders say are coming up in conversations along with the possibility of bringing back former transportation methods like trolleys.

Economic opportunities like a Powerball lottery were in the comments next to restaurant and business options like In-N-Out Burger, TGI Fridays, IKEA and even an aquarium.

We took your requests to those leading the city’s economic charge and they said great projects are coming online, saying hearing you out is what they’re all about

“We’re going to go out there what make sense, right,” said Cornell Wesley, Director for Office of Innovation & Economic Opportunity. “We can’t put a TGI Fridays downtown, but it may make sense for that to be on Roebuck Parkway. So, we hear you, we’re listening to you, and continue to be loud about what you want because ultimately, it’s not me diagnosing Birmingham, it’s me trying to fulfill and adhere to the voices of our community.”

Cornell Wesley said the city has a pipeline of opportunities totaling well over $1 billion with about 89 different projects currently in various stages.

Looking to the future of sports in the Magic City, Birmingham Legion FC is bringing major league soccer into the conversation. Today, the team takes on Charlotte fc in the U.S. Open cup round of 16.

Legion FC said hosting this tournament game is a big deal for our city. This is Birmingham’s first time welcoming a major league soccer team for tournament play.

As one of two USL teams still standing, president and general manager, Jay Heaps, said the excitement is on high for today’s match up.

He said the conversation around soccer has grown since their start five years ago with more people understanding the importance of what their team is doing locally and nationally.

Heaps said improving the fan experience is a priority, noting with their support the sky is the limit for Birmingham Legion FC.

“U.S Soccer has started to look for places for teams to come and play for the U.S. women’s national team or U.S. Men’s national team to come back to Birmingham,” said Heaps. “It was history here. It hasn’t been here for a long time. This is an opportunity to showcase that to U.S. soccer.”

Heaps said there is a history of teams moving up from USL to major league soccer, saying this could become a possibility in the future with the right support and success for Birmingham’s team.