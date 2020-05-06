Help CBS 42 and the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama fight hunger

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — More people are relying on the food bank now than ever before. They need your help to keep our community strong. The food bank is asking for donations of $5 or more, with 100% of the donation going to help the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama.
Click this link or call 205-942-8911 to donate, and help keep Central Alabama safe and healthy!

