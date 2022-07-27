BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Sue Johnson, CEO of Big Brothers, Big Sisters Birmingham joined the CBS 42 News at Noon to discuss an upcoming fundraiser the organization will be hosting.

‘A Night of Big Stars’ will take place August 20 at The Club, Inc. in Birmingham. The fundraiser will feature a cocktail hour with a jazz quartet, performances by “littles” in the program, and a silent auction with prizes like a week in Italy, a diamond necklace, kayaks, and a trip to wine country up for grabs.

The purpose of the fundraiser is to help the organization match children in need with positive role models. To purchase tickets for the event, click here.