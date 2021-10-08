WATCH: Dr. Erica Stringer-Reasor with UAB’s O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center discusses breast cancer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, CBS 42 is talking to doctors about the disease and what is being done to raise awareness.

Dr. Erica Stringer-Reasor, a hematologist/oncologist at the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB, recently joined CBS 42’s Sherri Jackson to discuss breast cancer mortality rate disparities among Black women.

Women of color are 40% more likely to die from the disease than others and twice as likely to die from the disease if they are diagnosed over the age of 50. Dr. Stringer-Reasor’s work involves conducting translational research to develop therapies for aggressive breast cancers like Triple-negative and HER2+.

She also discussed evidence of biological factors that affect breast cancer outcomes for women of color and the role stress plays for all women diagnosed with breast cancers.