UAB doctor discusses role of O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center in battle against breast cancer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One and eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime and medical experts continue to fight the battle with their patients.

Locally, the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Alabama Birmingham has been described as one of the best cancer center’s around the world. The O’Neal Cancer Center is only one of 50 NCI-designated cancer centers in the United States, and the only one in the state of Alabama.

Dr. Barry Sleckman, director of the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB, discussed with CBS 42 Morning News the role it play’s for patients.

