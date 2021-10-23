Pinson Valley High School students create ‘beauty caps’ for breast cancer patients

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — Students in the cosmetology department and Skills USA organization at Pinson Valley High School created “beauty caps” in honor of breast cancer awareness month. The caps were made using a variety of colors, textures, and lengths of hair.

Each is wrapped in a light pink organza bag and includes a nice note from the students. Participants in the program say the goal is to bring warmth and cheer to many women in the future.

Pinson High School Cosmetology Instructor Sonya Pitts, said, “The group that I brought with me today are actually interested in the medical profession. So these are the people that are going to take care of cancer patients and old people and you and me. So they have their work cut out for them.”

Eleventh grade student Keniya McCree said, “I hope that it helps their confidence and they realize with or without the hat they are beautiful. We are thinking about them as life goes on.”

Students presented them Friday morning to the staff at Alabama Oncology who will share these special gifts with their patients.